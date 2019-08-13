Obituary of Pamela Sue Brown

Pamela Sue Brown passed away on August 3rd, 2019. She was 64.

Pamela was born August 26, 1954 in Ritzville, WA to Eugene Hille and Davida (Dirks) Hille. She graduated from Washtucna High School in 1971. After school she enjoyed her first job as a member of a snow patrol on mount Spokane, WA. Pam was married to her husband Darryl Brown for 23 years and a previous marriage to Jim Hodskins.

Pam was extremely artistic. Enjoying several and many diverse mediums which were clay, pottery, gourds, warm glass, ceramics, and jewelry.

Pam will be missed by many friends, nieces, nephews and her eleven grandchildren.

Surviving is her sister Kristin Nesheim (Steve); sons Jason Hodskins (Angie), Jeromy Hodkins (Claudia). Jennifer Brown, Rhonda Brown, and Sam Brown (Miranda); grandchildren Taylor Hughes, Kendall Hughes, Nolan Hodskins, Toby Hodskins, Kaylee Hodskins, Mahlia Gray, Misha Matazzili, Chance Bushell, Connor Brown and Caleb Brown.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Davida Hille, Brother Kirk Hille and sister Colleen Blavert.

There will be a celebration of life for her immediate family and friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in her home.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.