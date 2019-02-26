Obituary of Pamela Kay Mace

Pamela Kay Mace, passed away at home on February 19, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA with her loving husband, half-sister, granddaughter Mindi Steele, and her five dogs by her side. She was born in 1944.

Pamela resided in Nevada County, CA for over 45 years. She was the proud founder and owner of Mobile Home Exchange; running three locations in different counties for many years. She later became a Real Estate Agent servicing the Nevada County area.

Pamela was a strong, independent woman with such spark and loved everyone will all her heart. She loved spending time with loved ones, including her girlfriends between Denver and California. Her love for animals was beyond words. She worked and supported the Placer County SPCA for decades.

Pamela's life will forever be cherished by her adored husband, David Mace; and her children, Shawne Steele, Nicholas Mace, and Jennifer Mace; as well as her siblings, Jackie (George) Ekberg, Teresa Hilleary, John (Linda) Hilleary, Kimela (Allen) Hilleary; and seven grandchildren, three in California and four in Utah, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donations are welcomed and should be sent to: Placer County SPCA in loving memory of Pamela Mace.

A Celebration of Life will be held in May per Pamela's request.