Obituary of Pamela Frances Woods

Pamela Frances Woods passed peacefully on June 26, 2018, surrounded by her family, loving and singing her home.

Pam arrived on July 19, 1951 in Yokohama, Japan to proud parents, John and Eileen Harcrow. She was the youngest of four girls. As the child of a military family, Pam lived in various countries throughout the world until her dad retired to San Francisco in 1956. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in San Francisco and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Mary's College in Moraga, California.

Pam married her childhood sweetheart, soulmate and love of her life, Gary Woods, on June 13, 1970. Her beloved son, Sean, was born in March 1971.

Pam spent her professional career as H.I.M. Director with several major hospitals in the Bay Area. She and Gary retired to their dream home in Grass Valley, California in 2013.

She is survived by husband, Gary; son, Sean (Maria); beloved granddaughter Layla Marie; sisters Denise (Guy) Campbell, Joanne (Neil) Bodine and Judy Borland. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Pam's Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on July 8th at Unity Church, 180 Cambridge Court in Grass Valley.

In Lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to EarthSpirit Center for the Transforming Arts: 15104 Monte Vista Dr. Nevada City, Ca 95959 or Sierra Center for Spiritual Living: 119 Florence Ave P.O. Box 2714 Grass Valley, Ca 95945.