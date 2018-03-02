Obituary of Pamela Diane (Tobiassen) DeGrio

Pamela Diane (Tobiassen) DeGrio passed away in her home in early February. She was 67.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Nevada County Horsemen's, 10600 Bubbling Wells Road, Grass Valley. This will be a potluck so please bring your favorite finger foods to share.

Pam was born in Nevada City, CA on March 12, 1950 to Bub and Marge Tobiassen. Her family has been in Nevada County for numerous generations. She was a member of the Nevada County Horsemen's where she also served as President for numerous terms. She loved to ride horses and teaching others how to ride. She loved being outdoors and fishing. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her son Michael "Scott" (Lena) Sturgell of Nevada; daughter Melissa DeGrio of Oakland; brother Tobey Tobiassen of California, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, lots of friends and her beloved horse "Happy".

She is preceded in death by her parents Bub and Marge Tobiassen and sister Patty Tobiassen.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.