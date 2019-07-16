Obituary of Oscar Pascacio Castrejon

Oscar Pascacio Castrejon, a great man, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

After a long battle with cancer he will be home in heaven with our son Kayden.

He is survived by and has left behind, his wife Sarah; daughter Angie; son Kaleb; his mother Martha; sisters Ruby, Eda and Allie as well as brothers Joshua, Aluvry.

There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m., on July 27, 2019 at the New Covenant Baptist Church 12582 Squirrel Creek Road in Grass Valley. There will be a potluck for all following the service. We hope everyone can attend and enjoy this day for Oscar.