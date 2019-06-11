Obituary of Orwin (Ernie) S. Demeter

Orwin (Ernie) S. Demeter passed away in Grass Valley on June 5, 2019. He was 91.

Mr. Demeter was born in Chicago on January 20, 1928 to Julius and Suzan (Hegyi) Demeter. He was in the Army and served in the Korean War. He enjoyed being an artist as well. He is survived by his sons; Barry and Gregory Demeter, 6 grandchildren and 4 grandchildren. No services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.