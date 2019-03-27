Obituary of Orville R. Bratton

Orville R. Bratton from Nevada City, CA, died peacefully on March 16, 2019 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 98.

Orville proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1939 to 1945 and during World War II, saw combat in the South Pacific. He was the right hand man to the captain in his company. Orville was a Purple Heart recipient and was modest about his accomplishments in the Pacific Theater.

Orville's faith in God was a driving force throughout his life and he was an inspiration to many through bible teachings at his church and at convalescent hospitals.

Orville is survived by his wife Virginia; his six children, six grandchildren, many great grandchildren, a great, great grandchild, cousins and an abundance of friends. He was the patriarch of both his and his wife's family.

A celebration of Orville's life will be held later this year.