Obituary of Orville Dorwin Hart
March 6, 2018
Orville Dorwin Hart passed away on January 26, 2018 in his home in Nevada City. He was 88.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 13 at Twin Cities Community Church in Grass Valley.
Orville was born on March 11, 1929 in San Benito, TX. He is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 years; daughter Lori Woodhall and Dr. Robert Woodhall and grandchildren Stuart and Anna Woodhall, all of Penn Valley.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Wesley Robertson, host of ‘Rockin-N-Stompin’ show on KVMR, dies after wreck, friends say
- Adrian Molina, Bear River High School grad, wins Oscar for ‘Coco’
- Grass Valley Police: Marijuana deal turns into robbery, 2 suspects in custody
- Judge recuses self, sides tell their story of fatal dog fight
- Placer authorities arrest 3 Nevada County residents in home invasion