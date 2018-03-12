Obituary of Orville Dorwin Hart

Orville Dorwin Hart passed away on January 26th in his home in Nevada City. He was 88.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 13 at 2pm at Twin Cities Community Church in Grass Valley.

Orville was born on March 11, 1929 in San Benito, TX to Okla and Anna Hart. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with his Doctorate in Geology. He met Helen Lou Moehlmann in a rock shop where she was working and married her on September 10, 1955, in Miami, FL. He served in the Air Force, which included 2 years in Germany with his new wife, from 1956-1958. He achieved the rank of Captain.

He was a career exploration and production geologist with Chevron until his retirement in 1990. He and Helen then moved to Nevada City. His keen

scientific mind always kept him interested in the natural world, with a desire to never stop learning. This led to numerous hobbies like gemstone faceting and jewelry making, machining, woodworking, rockhounding, gardening and much more. He was a supportive, loving and generous father, grandfather and a good friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Vernon Hart. He is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 years, daughter Lori Woodhall and Dr. Robert Woodhall, grandchildren Stuart and Anna Woodhall, all of Penn Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans at http://www.dav.org.