Obituary of Orville Dorwin Hart

Orville Dorwin Hart passed away on January 26, 2018 in his home in Nevada City. He was 88.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 13 at Twin Cities Community Church in Grass Valley.

Orville was born on March 11, 1929 in San Benito, TX. He is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 years; daughter Lori Woodhall and Dr. Robert Woodhall and grandchildren Stuart and Anna Woodhall, all of Penn Valley.