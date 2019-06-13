Obituary of Olga Nomellini McGuinn Thorson

Olga Nomellini McGuinn Thorson passed away on May 30, 2019. She was 102. She was loved, loving and absolutely unforgettable. She will be greatly missed. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Interfaith Food Ministry. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.