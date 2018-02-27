Obituary of Norman David Fox

Norman David Fox passed away in Grass Valley, California on February 17, 2018. He was 77.

Norman graduated from Hawthorne High School and California State University, Sacramento. He spent his career on the California Highway Patrol where he was stationed in Glendale, Lancaster, Sacramento, the Sacramento Highway Patrol Academy, and as the area commander of Grass Valley.

He was also an avid collector of clocks and a lifelong Dodger fan.

He is survived by his sister Nancy (Denny) Foreman; brother Robert; daughters, Cheryl Dultz of Citrus Heights, Karen Fox of Citrus Heights; son David (Julie) Fox of Lincoln; granddaughters, Melissa (Erik) Knight, Kayla Fox, Shaina Dultz; grandson Michael McNulty; great-granddaughter Hazel Knight and great-grandson Theodore Knight.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice Fox; parents, Lloyd and Esther Fox and two brothers, Douglas Fox and Richard Fox.

Remembrances can be sent to the Widows and Orphans fund of the California Highway Patrol.