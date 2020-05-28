Obituary of Norma Modder

Norma Modder

Norma passed away peacefully on May 20th, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 86.

She was born July 8, 1933 to Fred and Astrid (Hansen) Steen. She was raised on a farm near Lisbon, N.D.

Norma graduated from Lisbon High School in 1951, and St. Johns Hospital in 1954 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. John’s Pediatric Dept. until 1955. She moved to Southern California in 1955, and worked at the Veterans Hospital in West Los Angeles, where she met the love of her life.

She married Stuart Modder on Sept. 13, 1956. In 1971, she moved with her family to Grass Valley where they owned and operated the Gold Bowl until 1986. Norma enjoyed bowling and served as Directory and President of the Women’s Bowling Association. She was alo a member of TOPS of Grass Valley and the Roadrunners Travel Club.

She liked to putter with crafts, play Bunco with friends, spend time with grandchildren and travel as much as possible.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Tim) Conner of Kauai, Hawaii; son Stuart (Gail) Modder Jr. of Roseville, CA. Grandchildren: Kelli & Kortney of Yuba City, CA,; Amanda & Andrew of Roseville, CA; Brian, Julie, Jennifer, Ashley of Kauai, Hawaii.

She has 10 Great Grandchildren, as well as her sister June (Bob) Tangen of Ankeny, Iowa.

Her brothers: Earl (Elaine) Steen of Britton, South Dakota, Dennis Steen of Lisbon, North Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Stu in 1983, her father in 1974, and mother in 1992.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful, kind and loving Staff at Cascades of Grass Valley, who were with her until the end. She loved each and every one of you. Also, the Community of Hilltop Commons, and the Staff of Golden Empire Convalescent & Rehab; Dr. Andrew Chang and Dr. Robert Lowe, and all her wonderful friends, whom she thought the world of.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 1st. between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary at 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City, CA.

Private Graveside to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, Mom; until we meet again. I love you.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.