Obituary of Norma Jean Hansen Fox

Norma Jean Hansen Fox, of Grass Valley passed away on February 26, 2019. She was 88.

She was born in Snyder, CO on May 22, 1930, and moved to the Nevada County area in 1955.

Jean was a beloved member of the Nevada County community for over 60 years. Jean was a member of the Grass Valley Lions, Elks and Moose Clubs. Jean worked for Sears in Grass Valley for 15 years. Jean then went on to work as a greeter at the Grass Valley Kmart until she retired.

She is survived by her husband Carl Fox; two daughters Kim Hansen-East and Tina Hughes; as well as her grandchildren Nathan Hutson and Schandelle Hutson-Baggett.

Jean was preceded in death by her father Eddie Wehrer her mother Goldia Middaugh; her brother Louis Wehrer, and sister Betty Wehrer.

Jean's celebration of life date and time will be announced at a later date.