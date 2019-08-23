Obituary of Norma Jean Eramouspe

Norma Jean Eramouspe, age 78, of Nevada City passed away on August 18, surrounded by family. She was fortunate to be at home during a long illness and be lovingly cared for by her husband John.

Norma was born on July 14, 1941 in Nevada City to Gene and Clara (Kessler) Ricker. She spent her youth practicing her mothering skills on her beloved brother Ron, caring for her animals, and riding her horse all over Nevada County. She attended elementary school in the Gold Flat area and graduated from Nevada Union in 1959.

While at Nevada Union, she met her future husband, John Eramouspe. They married in 1960, and together they had three daughters.

Norma was born to be a mother and grandmother, and that is where she found great fulfillment. She also enjoyed her animals, sports, natural medicine, and traveling. She especially loved her trips with John to Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. As her children got older Norma followed her interest in alternative medicine and worked for several local health practitioners .

She will be greatly missed by her husband John, her daughters Gina (Andy) Cross of Roseville and Julie (Dan) Grattan of Grass Valley, her grandchildren Joshua Kresha, Alex and Christopher Hendrix, Justin and Jonny Cross, Tana and Danny Grattan, and two great grandchildren. She also left behind numerous cousins, including local residents Bob Thomas, Linda Cox, and Patty Tower.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Ron Ricker, daughter Cindy Gainer, and granddaughter Carly Gainer.

Private family services will be held. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of the Foothills.

“When you are born you cry, and the world rejoices. When you die, you rejoice, and the world cries.”