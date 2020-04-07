Obituary of Nathelle “Tookie” Watters Hurn

Nathelle “Tookie” Watters Hurn

12-26-1944-3-3-2020

On a spring-like day, with the daffodils blooming, we sadly said goodbye to our loving mom.

Tookie was born in Grass Valley, CA, to Percy & Marie (Howe) Watters. She grew up in Rough & Ready, where she was a direct descendant of the first families to settle in the area. As a 5-year-old, Tookie met Maxine Filer on the school playground, they remained best friends their entire lives, mom loved her like a sister. Mom’s claim to fame was singing at the opening ceremonies of the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics. She then met the love of her life, Bobby Hurn. They were married in the United Methodist Church in Grass Valley, started their family & moved to Sparks, NV, in 1969. Mom stated being a wife (married 54 years) & mom was the highlight of her life. She had 3 beautiful grand babies & proudly accepted the name they chose for her-Mimi. She loved these kids with everything she had & was so proud of them.

After being a stay-at-home mom for 15 years, Tookie went to work for St. Mary’s Hospital & worked as a Unit Coordinator & then went on to work for Assoc. Anesthesiologist of Reno.

Tookie is survived by her loving family, McKenna Hurn, Kelly, Mike, Brian & Tiffany Pachnik; her mother-in-law, Millie Hurn; sisters Shirley Hurn & Brenda Kinch & family; cousin Judy Whalin & family and nieces Julie, Vicki & Codie. Predeceased by husband Bobby & daughters Stephanie Alegria & Holly Hurn, sister Nadine Edgar.

Per mom & dad’s final wishes, their ashes will be scattered together in Maui.