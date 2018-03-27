Obituary of Nancy Wasser

Nancy Wasser passed away on January 31 after living 95 years and completing a long and interesting life.

She was born in Portland, Oregon in 1922 to parents Bernadine and Sergius Richards. Nancy lived her young years on a ranch in Eastern Oregon with siblings John and Betty, just outside of small town Fossil. Her favorite horse was named "Hungry."

Later she attended the University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in nursing. One of her first jobs was with Matson Freight Lines where she traveled to such exotic places as Borneo and the Fiji Islands. It was an exciting life for a young woman and her stories entertained her kids over the years.

After marrying, and eventually moving to California and raising her children, Nancy returned to nursing, becoming the Public Health Nurse for Stockton State Hospital.

Retirement made more room for travel and the Galapagos Islands, China and Alaska were just a few of her destinations.

As Nancy aged she saw the necessity to move into a setting that was more supportive and closer to one of her daughters. The Bret Harte Retirement Inn, here in Grass Valley, brought her so much joy. She loved playing cards, watching movies, and attending the Friday night "nip and nibble." But mostly she loved her friends, including the ones who were employed there.

She is survived by her children Ann, Marylou, David and Laurie and a gaggle of in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Honestly, she was surprised to have lived so long and was ready to "go."

Nancy was preceded in death by her former husband Jess Wasser, her parents and siblings and way too many friends to mention. It caused her some consternation to know she outlived most of her generation.

In Nancy's memory, please consider being especially kind to someone, reciting a poem from memory, or keeping yourself tidy. She would love this.