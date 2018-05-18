Obituary of Nancy Montgomery

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Nancy Montgomery (born Nancy Jo Seawright) after a swift battle with cancer. She left us peacefully on April 15, 2018 to join with her loving parents Gwen and Jerry Seawright.

Always on the go, Nanci spent the majority of her childhood in Concord Ca, her young adulthood in Sacramento and her final years in Nevada County with a small stay in Colorado. Nanci was deeply sensitive and shy and felt most like herself either on the open road or when taking care of one of her many pets throughout the years. Her interests included animal rescue, bargain hunting, attending church at the Salvation Army and Twin cities churches and all things Native American. She pursued many professions including truck driving, care giving, retail and security.

Nanci is survived by her sister Kris Seawright; her daughters Jasmine Season (Seawright) and Kurstin (Russell) Kyle; grandchildren Olivia and Jaxon and Emree and doggie Bandit.

She was recently preceded in death by her mother, Gwen, and found comfort knowing that she would soon be reunited with her in heaven.

We will miss Nanci every day and find solace in the knowledge that she is at peace and pain free.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Freedom Church 4065 Grass Valley Hwy Suite 206 Auburn, CA 95602.