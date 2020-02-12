Obituary of Nancy Louise De Pew

Nancy Louise De Pew, 65, of Grass Valley, California, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, January 12, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. She was born to parents Mary Magness and William (Bill) Magness, on 02 February 1954 in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in Southern California and graduated from Canoga Park Senior High in 1972. Nancy moved her growing family to Grass Valley in 1978, where she lived the majority of her life.

Nancy worked as a caregiver for the past 4 years at Interim Health Care, after caring for her mother for several years before she passed. Before that, many of you would have seen Nancy’s warm smile in the bakery department at SPD, and later her own bakeries in Penn Valley and Cedar Ridge.

She enjoyed listening to music, watching a good movie, reading books, walking (sightseeing), nature, travel, a good adventure, being at home, the mountains and ocean, searching for arrowheads and seashells, fishing up at the lake in the Sierras (one of her most favourite places), sewing, quilting, all kinds of art work, and an ever present praise and thank for the good Lord above.

Nancy is survived by Dawn Hartog (Daughter), Warwick Hartog (Son-in-law), Saya Hartog (Granddaughter), Lisa De Pew (Daughter), Brian Marlow (Son-in-law), Ollie De Pew (ex-husband), Sandi Jones (Sister), Tom Jones (Brother-in-law), Bill Magness (Brother), Denise Magness (Sister-in-law), Joe Magness (Brother), Mary Magness (Sister-in-law), Dale Rhodes (Brother-in-law), Julie Kenny (Niece), Jenny O’Brien (Niece), Matt Magness (Nephew), their partners and children.

She was preceded in death by William (Bill) Magness (Father), Mary Magness (Mother), Ollie De Pew Snr (Father-in-law), Jane De Pew (Mother-in-law), Lois Rhodes (Mother-in-law), John Rhodes (Father-in-law), many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family has entrusted the arrangements at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, with a Mass scheduled on 28 March 2020 at 1pm, 235 Chapel St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Reverend Alexander Estrella will officiate the ceremony. A private Celebration of Life gathering will follow for friends and family.

To Nancy, family was everything. She will be dearly missed, and we are all the better for having shared our lives with her. Rest in peace sweet mama.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Centre for the Arts, where Nancy dearly loved volunteering: https://thecenterforthearts.org/support/donate/.