Obituary of Nancy Creech

Nancy D. Creech 5/23/39 – 5/23/20

Nancy died peacefully at home on May 23rd, 2020 in Grass Valley, CA on her 81st birthday. She was surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on May 23, 1939 to Roy and Elsie Uhlenberg and was the oldest of four children.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles M. Creech, as well as their children; Mark Creech of Santa Cruz, and Kerrie and Dave Dobberteen of Roseville and two grandchildren whom she adored; Nicholas Hollingsworth and Brianna Hollingsworth.

Nancy loved the beauty and serenity of the redwoods and ocean. She spent many years living in the lovely communities of Nevada City and Grass Valley as well as the Santa Cruz mountains.

She was loved and she will be missed. Until we meet again.