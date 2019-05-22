Obituary of Myrtie D. Borden

Myrtie D. Borden passed away on May 17,2019 at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab. She was 100.

There will be services announced, at a later date.

Myrtie was born November 18, 1918 in Revere, MA to Edgar and Irene Greene. She was married to Arthur L. Borden Jr.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, and traveling.

She will be missed by all.

Myrtie is survived by her daughter Barbara Carlile; son Tom (Sue) Borden; grandchildren Janell (Kenny) Wilcox, Patrick (Anna) Carlile; great-grandchildren Evan and Amy Wilcox, Logan, Sofia and Elias Carlile, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.