Obituary of Myra Stone

Myra Stone of Grass Valley passed away on February 20, 2019. Myra was 87.

She was born on June 23, 1931, in San Francisco.

Myra loved her community and was an active member of Nevada County for nearly 25 years, serving Nevada City at the Chamber of Commerce, and at the Sierra Nevada Hospital as a "Pink Lady", and at the Nevada City Foundry. Myra was truly a remarkable woman who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Myra is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Robert Stone; four children Maile Amick, Michael Stone, Claudia Almond, and Cynthia Fuller; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.