Obituary of Monica Ortiz Frohreich

Monica Ortiz Frohreich passed away with grace and courage peacefully on March 8th after a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer. Born in Oakland, California in 1947 she shared a birthday with her beloved husband Rohi who was born the same day and year.

Monica grew up in San Leandro, California and had an idyllic childhood filled with love, laughter and family fun. After graduating from San Jose State, she moved to Nevada County in 1971 with her first husband, Dave Vieira, and taught elementary school for 31 years; first at North Columbia School, then Nevada City Elementary, and she retired from Gold Run Elementary. She was a well-loved and dynamic educator, who was still able to recognize and remember her student’s names years later when she saw them in town. Monica loved her community and was very active, volunteering for South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

Monica married Rohi Frohreich in 1996, and their commitment and love for each other was immeasurable. Monica had wonderful relationships over the years that were special to her; lifelong friends from her childhood, friends from her early days in Nevada County, women that bonded as single mothers, friends from book clubs and dinner parties, coworkers and colleagues, girlfriends that she traveled with near and far, as well as cousins who were so very dear to her. She looked forward to annual camping trips with childhood friends, trips to Santa Cruz and Tahoe with her family and relaxing in the winter sun in Maui. More than anything she cherished the time spent with her family and her four adored grandchildren, who called her “Cha Cha”. She loved to cook, travel, listen to music, read, explore art mediums and had an enduring love of fun and laughter. She instilled these loves in her children and grandchildren.

Monica is predeceased by loving parents Alfonso Santiago Ortiz (Al), Maria Rosa Romero Ortiz (Rose) and brother Ed Ortiz. She is survived by her husband Gary (Rohi) Frohreich, sister in law Gail Ortiz; daughters Ali Nicole Metzler and Megan Hilary Graham; their spouses Jason Metzler and Tyson Graham; and grandchildren, Kaden, Corinne (Coco), Makena (Kiki) Metzler and Gwen Graham. She will be in their hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Monica Frohreich to Sierra Harvest children’s programs, South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), KVMR Radio or the Democratic Party.

Please join us in a celebration of Monica’s life at the Miners Foundry on Sunday, March 22nd at 11:00 am. 325 Spring St, Nevada City, CA 95959.