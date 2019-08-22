Obituary of Mitchel Scott Sylva

Mitchel Scott Sylva died suddenly on June 13, 2019

at Roseville Hospital. Mitch was born October 2, 1954. He was 64. Preceded in death by parents June Anderson and Frank Sylva and brother Matthew Sylva. He leaves behind a large family, including son Scott Sylva, his partner of 13 years Karen Salvatorelli. Sisters Darlene McCoy and Debbie Okey, brothers Mark Sylva, Michael Sylva, Martin Sylva four grandchildren, nieces and nephew’s and other extended family members.