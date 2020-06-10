Obituary of Missy (Mary Lynne) Larios
Missy (Mary Lynne) Larios, 65, of Grass Valley, passed away on May 28th in the year of our Lord 2020, in Sacramento California. Born in Quantico Va. March 18th 1955.
Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Angels Mortuary & Crematory and official celebration of life will be handled by Twin Cities Church at a later date.
Missy Larios was married to Blaine Larios on July 12th 1985; they were married 34 years.
Missy worked in several industries within Nevada County from the first recycling center at Raley’s Supermarket for Waste Management Inc. for 10 years. Also 15 years as an in home CNA for multiple clients over the years.
She enjoyed crafting, cooking, gardening, shopping, and family get together activities. Missy was an active advocate for Sammie’s Friends charity. She was a member of Twin Cities Church.
Missy is survived by her husband Blaine, Son’s Mike & Mickey, Daughters Michalle & Melisa, Fur-children Manly and Madison, Mother Carolyn, Sisters Donna, Paula, Kim, Joy, Grandchildren Dora, Cody, Carlos, Joseph, Audrey, Michael, Mickena, Madalynn and other family and lots of really great friends.
Missy is preceded in death by her father, her grandmother and father Sharron, and several of her childhood friends.
