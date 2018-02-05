Obituary of Mildred (Milli) Yolanda Lawson

Our dear mother, grandmother and friend, Milli Lawson passed away on January 6, 2018. She was born on September 8, 1922 in Saskatchewan, Canada to American parents Eva Gumble Corson and Arthur Corson (who was a veteran of the first World War). The family moved back to Pennsylvania where Milli and her two siblings, Betty and Arthur were raised. Milli graduated from West Chester State College, PA with a Bachelor of Science in both English and Geography. Milli was a proud veteran of World War II. She joined the United States Marine Corps, Women's Reserve in 1943, as one of the first women Marines. She also attended Aviation Machinist Mate School in 1945 at the Naval Air Technical center in Oklahoma. A lifelong Democrat, she greatly loved this country, and always took an interest in current events.

In 1946 Mildred married William (Bill) Earl Lawson, Jr. (also a veteran of World War II). Together they had five sons and lived in Altadena, CA until Bill's untimely death in 1965. She married Gerald (Gerry) Shank (also a veteran) in 1969 and moved to Grass Valley with the younger children. Later they moved to Crescent City. Milli always loved nature. She and Gerry traveled, camped and hiked enjoying the beauty of the western U.S. Milli and Gerry divorced in 1982. She then lived in Grass Valley for many years. She enjoyed the community, trees and nature trails. Milli worked at the Grass Valley Library, Senior Nutrition Center and Bob's Carpets. She was active with her church and the community. She volunteered often, including Habitat for Humanity in her senior years even helping with home construction.

Milli had energy and a zest for life, a fun, witty personality and youthful air. Milli always valued health and fitness and remained active her entire life.

She enjoyed trips to both Alaska and Hawaii, among others. Mildred had an artistic eye, which inspired her interests in home decorating, garden design and clothing. Her home always looked beautiful and so did the garden. She loved gardening. And she expressed her artistic side with a selection of fashionable clothes and many colorful hats. Milli lived her life gracefully, with faith and a special flair for observation, creativity and fun.

Milli is loved and missed by her family—sons: Kirk, of Grass Valley; Scott (Kathy) of Grass Valley; Brian (Emily) of Goleta, CA; Eric (Debbie) of Sunnyvale, CA; Mark (Tracy) of Crescent City, CA; Milli's niece Eva Jane Corson of Maryland; Milli's grandchildren Michelle (Charlie), Jesse James, Brad Davis (Jennifer), Heather, Dexter (Jenna) Tanner, Roxanne Renee, Kyle Sage; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Colton James, Westin James, Layla, Chloe, Anasazi and Michael, and by the many people she knew along the way.

Per her request, there will be no public service; the family will hold a private memorial in June. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.