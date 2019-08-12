Obituary of Mildred Mary Wardman

Mildred Mary Wardman, better known as Millie, passed from our sight on June 7, 2019 at the young age of 103, at Spring Hill Manor in Grass Valley. Millie had been a Nevada County resident for more than 12 years.

Millie was born in Marshfield, Oregon (AKA Coos Bay) September 6, 1915, to Czechoslovakian immigrants, Joseph Urban and Rose Frances Dukatnik.

Several years after the death of Rose, Joseph and Mildred relocated to California. Millie moved to Berkeley, where she became a governess for a family with two children.

Three years later, Millie purchased a Model T and joined her ailing father in Scales, CA.

Millie later married Frank Wieland of Quincy, CA. The couple had two children and lived in the small railroad town of Keddie. At age 44, then single and raising two children, Millie attended Sacramento Business College. Upon graduating, Millie accepted a position with the Plumas County School District, where she happily worked as an audio-visual technician and delivery person until retiring 20 years later.

When Millie wasn’t working or making her yard beautiful, she enjoyed her family, sewing, golfing, hunting, fishing, stacking cords of firewood, and baking for friends and neighbors. She was familiar with gold panning and enjoyed the many streams within Plumas County. Millie always carried her six-shooter, sluice box, and pick and shovel. Over a period of time, she filled several vials with various sizes of gold flakes from her well-used gold pan. Millie was also a 10 year volunteer for Hospice of the Foothills, at the Penn Valley store. Later in life, Millie’s favorite pastime was traveling to Reno with friends to play the penny slots. She celebrated her 103rd birthday at Feather Falls Casino.

Millie enjoyed traveling abroad as well as in the United States with her daughter and son-in-law. During her long and fruitful life, Millie made countless friends who readily recall her unforgettable charm, interesting stories, amazing attitude, and her love of life. No matter what Millie was doing to fill her abundant days, she always did it with enthusiasm, happiness, love and laughter. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Millie, you were certain to have walke away with something very special and unforgettable.

Millie was preceded in death by her brother Frank Urban and her son Ronald Wieland. Millie is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Bill Marshall of Penn Valley; daughter –in-law Patricia Wieland of Orangevale; five grandchildren: Latisha Marshall of Santa Cruz, Caroline Fudge and Gary Wieland of Wilton, Dixie Woodworth and Brandy Azevedo of Orangevale, as well as numerous great grandchildren.

On September 7, 2019, between 11AM and 5PM, a tribute to Millie and casual barbecue will be held at the Lake Wildwood Marina Recreation Room. If you would like to attend, please e-mail Donna at: donnawil@comcast.net or call to RSVP by August 26th.