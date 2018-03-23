Obituary of Milda Leiter
March 23, 2018
I, Milda Leiter, am only a Visitor. We, who live life on this planet, are only visiting until it is time to leave.
Therefore we should all act as Honored guests. I have made some good decisions and some bad decisions. I only hope I have learned from my bad ones.
My pursuit has always been to leave things better than they were, before.
I leave behind my beloved children: Jeffrey Leiter, Dianne and Lonn Fisher, and Robin Leiter. I leave my body to medical research. Like all of us, I am only a Visitor on this earth.
