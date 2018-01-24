Obituary of Michelle Lynn Bossler

Michelle Lynn Bossler passed away January 20, 2018.

She was born July 23, 1958.

She is survived by her wife Jeannie McKinnon; sons, Michael (Kim) Bossler, Tom Foster; grandchildren, Jillian and Aislin of Moseley, VA, Thalia and Tommy of Puerto Rico; her mother Millis Bossler; sister Tara (David) Rippy and, their sons, Dallas and Bradley and daughter Nicole (Jon) Cahill; sister Dawn Miller and her son Kyle; brother Mark (Lisa) Bossler, and their children, Milo, Quinn, Austin and Alex.

She was preceded in death by her father Skip Bossler and brother Paul Bossler.

For those of you who knew Michelle, this is her message to you; "Enjoy each day as if it were your last. Cherish and love each other so you never have regrets, as I have no regrets. Everything I have ever wanted to say to you, I said each time I've seen you. I have enjoyed every relationship no matter the distance or the time between conversations. This really sucks!"

A gathering for love and sharing will be at 5 p.m., on Monday, January 29 at The Willow in Nevada City.

Plans for a Celebration of Life to follow, but save the date for April 20, 2018.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.