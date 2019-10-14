Obituary of Michelle Ann Lombardi (Kirby)

Michelle Ann Lombardi (Kirby), mother, friend, and sister lost her courageous battle against cancer October 3, 2019 at 9:16 am. Those who knew her knew of her tremendous resilience and effort to continue to live fully in the face of illness. She was diagnosed in May of 2015 and remained the essence of fortitude every moment since. Her fight was not against cancer but to squeeze out every drop of life and enjoy her daughter, friends, and family. Death did not frighten her; she maintained an unwavering strength of mind. Michelle’s (Mic or Mickey as many of you knew her) zest for life show in her numerous passions – being a mother, playing the piano, finding peace in meditation, reading, exercising, and spending time with her friends and family.

Michelle had the spirit of a giver and found fulfillment in caring for others. She ended her career as a caregiver in a retirement community, where she sincerely connected to her residents. They attended each other’s birthday parties, shared lunches, and pet-sat each other’s animals.

Her incredible strength, passion for motherhood, enduring patience, and her steady reliability showed in all that she did. Her hallmark quality was kindness, and even as she struggled through her pain, her genuine compassion and empathy never faded.

Michelle was preceded in death by her Father, Thomas Edward Kirby of Rough & Ready, CA, Shawn David Kirby of Grass Valley, CA, and Patricia Marie Litchfield of Auburn, CA. She was survived by her daughter, Caitlin as well as her brother Tom of Idaho and her mother Sandy of Idaho. She was also survived by numerous other relatives and a village of amazing friends including Gail of Roseville, Ursula of Oregon, and Nancy of El Dorado.

Services will be held Saturday, October 19th at 3:00 pm at the Kirby residence. Details and directions can be found by contacting Bailey at 530-913-0961.

Michelle will never be forgotten, but remembered most for her incredible kindness, fortitude, and devotion to her daughter and friends. Her love, strength, and kindness extended to all her friends who stood beside her every step of the way until the end. Her spirit will live on in her daughter and friends. We love you.