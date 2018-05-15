Obituary of Michael Wasilko
May 15, 2018
Michael Wasilko passed away in Grass Valley on May 12, 2018. He was 90.
He was born August 11, 1927 in Johnstown, PA to John and Sadie (Adanchak) Wasilko. Mr. Wasilko is survived by his wife Elizabeth of Grass Valley; children Karen Conley of Granite Bay, Mark Wasilko of San Jose and Jennifer Durrett of Grass Valley; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills or the Cancer Aid Thrift Store. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
