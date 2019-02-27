Obituary of Michael Patrick Fisher

Michael Fisher

Michael Patrick Fisher passed away at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mike was born on September 16, 1961 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to Thomas and Sue Fisher. He attended local schools and worked at numerous jobs in Nevada County. Mike always enjoyed working on cars.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Sue; brother, Eric (Brandy) Fisher; sister, Deanna (Charles) Davis; his children, Joshua (Samantha), Ashley (David) and Jeremiah (Markisha) and grandchildren, Mason and Ava.

