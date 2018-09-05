Obituary of Michael Korf Brockman

Michael Korf Brockman passed away comfortably in his home in Grass Valley, CA, with a small group of friends and family, on August 1, 2018. He was 72.

In his own words, Mike was pretty good at painting houses, fixing things, and playing pool. To others, he was a smart, loving, and giving man who made people around him just feel good.

Mike is survived by his son, Jesse; his sister, Kay; two grandchildren; and plenty of friends and family across the country.

Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m., on September 9, 2018 at Unity in the Gold Country; 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley, CA 95945.