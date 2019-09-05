Obituary of Michael Kirk McAllister

Michael Kirk McAllister

April 8, 1951 – August 21, 2019

Mike’s Gone Fishing.

Michael McAllister loved the mountain air and streams of Northern California. He spent much of his life enjoying nature with his wife Susan, a true love of over 50 years.

The greatest joy of his life was his family. He had two sons Matthew and Christopher, a daugh-ter Lynsey, and his granddaughter Skylah.

With his daughter, he instilled the love of the Yuba River teaching her how to respect and be adventurous in nature. With his granddaughter, Skylah, and their four legged buddy, Murphy, he sowed seeds in the spring. He showed Skylah that with patience, plants would grow, and with good behavior, a donut would emerge. With his sons and his best friend Denny, he trolled Bowman Lake and cast into Jackson Meadows. When they fished, he found bliss.

But for Mike, who passed away on August 21, 2019, fishing was more than just a favorite activi-ty. In so many regards, Mike embodied the way of the angler: relaxed, peaceful patience, cou-pled with dogged, unyielding persistence. A sweet, mellow man with a fighter’s spirit.

This is how he lived his life, from start to finish.

Mike was born in Washington D.C. on April 8, 1951 and spent his youth in Belmont, California. It was there, in high school, that he met Susan. Before the explosion of Silicon Valley, the two spent their time in Emerald Hills. But as the Bay Area grew, the couple sought a quieter com-munity. The serenity of the California’s Sierra Nevada pulled the couple to the foothills. Week-ends on the Yuba River in the little town of Washington turned to snow-capped camping trips ashore mountain lakes. A few years later, in 1982, they moved to Nevada City to raise their family. Mike started a contracting business, Sierra Interior Systems in 1984, and worked in that trade for over 30 years.

Michael will be deeply missed and loved by Susan, Matthew, Christopher, Tonya and their granddaughter Skylah of Nevada City, CA. Lynsey and her husband Jesse Hicks, of Los Angeles, CA. The McClain Family of Healdsburg, CA, The Gotelli Family of Redwood City, CA, and The Killean Family of Gyserville, CA.

Michael is gone from our sight, but never our memories.

Gone from our touch, but never our hearts.