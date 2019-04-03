Obituary of Michael Joseph Sanders

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Joseph Sanders announces his passing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 70. Mike was surrounded by family when he departed this earth, to be welcomed home to the Lord in Heaven.

Mike was drafted into the Army from 1969 to 1971, where he was stationed at Kirch- Göns, Germany. He met Linda Lou when he returned home

to Oakland, California in 1971 and married July 9, 1972 at St. Bede Catholic Church in Hayward.

They moved to Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley in 1982 to raise their girls in the foothills.

Mike was happiest when he was outside boating or golfing. He loved Giants baseball and played many sports in his youth and as an adult. He loved his work in sales for EJ Gallo Wines. He was passionate about being a husband, father, and grandfather and worked hard to be the best provider and supporter. Mike was larger than life and beloved by so many.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Lou; his mother-in-law Judy Bernardino; his children Julie (Mark) Everson, Amanda (Jason Burkhead); grandchildren, known as "Papa Mike" to Emily, Liam, and Charlotte Everson; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Richelieu and Susan (Frank) Corder. He was loved by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sara; parents Joseph and Lorraine (Kohl); father-in-law Louis Bernardino; and sister Donna Stewart.

A Funeral Mass in memory of Michael will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, April 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley, CA. A rosary will be held at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following Mass at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery off Rough & Ready Highway. A hosted reception is to follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Main Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sara Sanders/Michael Sanders Memorial Scholarship, Wells Fargo Bank, Penn Valley.