Obituary of Michael John Canepa

Michael John Canepa of Nevada City passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2017. He was born on April 11, 1931, in Point Richmond, CA, and had previously resided in Southern California where he started and ended his over 52 year career with the Santa Fe and Amtrak railroads-being key leader in the launch of the MetroLink transit system.

Mike was a veteran of the US Air Force and served his nation proudly during the Korean War. His continued love of his country carried him through life honoring all branches of the military for the sacrifices they and their families make for our country. He was a true patriot.

He is survived by his wife Frances Canepa of Nevada City; sister Patricia Jones of Dublin, CA; two daughters, Annette Murellson of Victorville, CA, and Christine Canepa of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; a step-son Michael Antonelli of Los Angeles, CA; two step-daughters, Anne Marie Antonelli of Jupiter, FL and Lisa Antonelli of Auckland, New Zealand; four grandchildren, Patricia Valencia, Natalie Campbell, Mallory McKegney, and Max Morgenstern.

Michael was laid to rest in a private military ceremony held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Friday, January 19, 2018.