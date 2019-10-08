Obituary of Michael Joe Hurst

Michael Joe Hurst passed away on September 7, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was 59.

Michael was born April 25, 1960 to Bill & Joyce Hurst in Barstow, CA. He moved to Grass Valley in 1973 and attended Union Hill and then Nevada Union where he played football and ran track. He graduated in 1979. Michael served five years with the Coast Guard and enjoyed traveling the world. He went on to become an iron worker. Michael was a collector of friends from all walks of life.

Michael is survived by Daughter Danielle Hurst, Grandson Sydnee James, Mother Joyce, Sister Charlotte and many nieces, nephews and loving friends. He is predeceased by Father Bill, Brothers Terry, Danny and Son Joshua. A time for celebrating his life will be on October 12th from 10:00-12:00 at Memorial Park. He will be missed.