Obituary of Michael George Frazer

Michael Frazer Michael George Frazer passed away peacefully in his home on August 16th, 2019. He was 65.

Mike was born on April 4th, 1954, in Ukiah, Ca. to Dick Frazer and Ann Laster Miller. He graduated from Nevada Union high school in 1972 and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1973 – 1980, earning multiple medals and awards for exceptional skill and good conduct. He was married to Linda Hastings in 1977 and they had three children together: Shawnna born 1978, Daniel born 1984, and Michelle born 1992.

He had a successful career as an aircraft electrician and a diligent work ethic. Mikes favorite past times included gold panning, soft ball, bowling, fishing, disc golf, dominos, puzzles, and rescuing people whose vehicles were stuck in the snow.

Mike was devoted to family, had a generous heart, a one of a kind sense of humor, and a contagious laugh that persevered always.

The ones he leaves behind are his daughters Shawnna and Michelle, son Daniel, Mom Anita, sisters Debbie and Kim, brothers Rick, Richard, Randy, and Eric, as well as 68 aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and one granddaughter.

He leaves us to join his parents Dick Frazer and Ann Laster Miller, and is furry best friend and companion of 20 years, Sadie.

Contributions to support his children with memorial expenses can be sent to PO box 834, Cedar Ridge, Ca. 95924, care of Shawnna Frazer.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.