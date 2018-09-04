Obituary of Michael Ciafardoni Sr.

Michael Ciafardoni Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in North San Juan on August 22, 2018. He was 94.

He was born in Nepezzano, Italy to parents Antonio Ciafardoni and Elisabetta (nee Procacci) Ciafardoni on September 29, 1923. He immigrated to the United States in 1939 and settled in Ardmore, PA. He served in the Army during WWII as a member of the 803rd Tank Destroyer Battalion, Recon Company. The 803rd landed on Omaha Beach in June 1944 and remained in the thick of the fighting until the end of the war in Europe. Michael was the recipient of a number of unit citations and five Bronze Stars for major engagements. He was the final surviving member of the 803rd.

On June 8, 1946 he married the love of his life, Mafalda (Micki) Orfanelli. They remained in Ardmore with their three children until moving to Southern California in 1960. In 1983 they moved to North San Juan to be close to their children and grandchildren. They bought Peterson's Corner in 1984. Michael sold Peterson's after his wife passed away in 1998 and continued to work part time in his original trade as a plasterer until the age of 82.

He is survived by his three children, daughters Nancy (Larry) Contreras, Diane Clemens; son Michael (Theresa) Ciafardoni; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and best friend Tom Chaippini; sister-in-law Florence Kincade and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mafalda Ciafardoni; his parents Antonio and Elisabetta; sisters Pierina Fabiani, Ida Chaippini; and brother Tonino Ciafardoni.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, on September 7, 2018, at St. Canice. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in North San Juan.

A public Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.at the Grass Valley Veteran's Memorial Building on September 30, 2018.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Boyle for his compassionate care and steadfast guidance and to the many people at Hospice of the Foothills who touched and enriched not only Michael's life but ours as well.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills or the American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130.