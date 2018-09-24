Obituary of Michael Ciafardoni Sr.

Michael Ciafardoni Sr.

Michael Ciafardoni Sr., a long time resident of North San Juan, passed away August 22, 2018. Michael and his wife Micki owned Peterson's Corner from 1984 to 1998. Widely known for his homemade biscotti's and pizzelle's he was a generous man of impeccable character. A celebration of life with military honors for his service in WWII will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the Grass Valley Veteran's Memorial Hall.