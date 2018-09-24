Obituary of Michael Ciafardoni Sr.
September 24, 2018
Michael Ciafardoni Sr.
Michael Ciafardoni Sr., a long time resident of North San Juan, passed away August 22, 2018. Michael and his wife Micki owned Peterson's Corner from 1984 to 1998. Widely known for his homemade biscotti's and pizzelle's he was a generous man of impeccable character. A celebration of life with military honors for his service in WWII will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the Grass Valley Veteran's Memorial Hall.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities haven’t yet ID’d burned body
- One arrested, thousands of marijuana plants seized on San Juan Ridge
- Grass Valley man sentenced to five years for unlawfully manufacturing ghost guns
- Fatality involved with fire off Old Tunnel Road (VIDEO)
- PREP FOOTBALL: Miners shutout Fairfield for 3rd win in a row (PHOTO GALLERY/VIDEO)