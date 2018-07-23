Obituary of Merrill Wilmont Hall

Merrill Wilmont Hall, of Penn Valley, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife, Jeannie Hall, at his side on July 8,

2018. He was 87.

A celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 18 at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough & Ready Hwy., Grass Valley; followed by a light lunch reception.

Merrill was born on July 15, 1930 in Atica, NY to Wheeler and Ethel Hall. Merrill remained in New York until he attended Hanover College in Indiana where he acquired a bachelor's degree in business and psychology; after which he went on to receive an MBA in marketing from Indiana University. Early in his career he worked for General Electric Company- at one point in the Nuclear Energy Division. In July of 1952, Merrill married Carroll Pemberton in Pueblo, CO and they had four children. In the early 1960's he was part of the US Army's major think tank, Research Analysis Corp. (R.A.C.) in Washington, DC. In the early 1980's Merrill left GE and began working for Bechtel in the San Francisco Power Division and later in Saudi Arabia on the Jubail Project. After Merrill returned from Saudi Arabia, his career involved, almost exclusively, consulting. On July 14, 1990 Merrill married Jeannie in Sausalito, CA a second marriage for both of them, later retiring to Penn Valley in 1997.

Merrill was an active member of Penn Valley Toastmasters and Twin Cities Church. He had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and enjoyed bible study; he was a great friend to many. Merrill had deep love for his family and a wonderful sense of humor. He used his human resource experience to help encourage people to develop and use their talents and abilities.

He truly enjoyed water sports, particularly boating and swimming. He led an active life including daily walks with the dog and bike rides with Jeannie. Merrill and Jeannie loved to travel with Elderhostel (Road Scholar) groups experiencing an in-depth look at the history, geography and culture of a new place. Merrill loved live music, especially at his "Multiples of 5" birthday parties with friends and all family who came to celebrate him. He will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that he is in Heaven and we will be with him again, someday!

He is survived by his loving family; wife, Jeannie Hall; daughters, Cheryl (Clark) Hanson, Mindy Hall (Rick Smith), and Julie (Jon) Fox;

son, Jeff (Michelle) Hall; step-children, Debbie (Phil) Barbaccia, Andrea (Kraig) Rumiano, and Ted (Jenny) Davini; sister, Karen (Richard) Di- Julio; sister-in-law, April Hall; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Hall and his parents.

The family of Merrill Hall wishes to thank Helping Hands in Penn Valley, Lake Wildwood Manor and Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Merrill's name to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy., Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.