Obituary of Melvin L Winer

Melvin L. Winer passed away on January 5th, 2020 in Grass Valley, California. Mel was blessed to reach the age of 100 years old. He was the greatest example of giving selfless love and appreciation for humanity. Mel Winer had an endless fascination with adventure, and was always in pursuit of learning new information about the things that captivated his spirit. This included exploration of far away tropical destinations, Hawaiian culture and music, Native American chiefs and traditional tribal customs, sailing vessels, horseback riding, medical advancements in cancer treatment, and healers of the world, which included medicine men and women of all cultures and the shaman of the Amazon, just to name a few. Melvin L. Winer was an extraordinary human being on every level and he will be loved and missed to the highest degree.

Melvin was born on November 30th, 1919 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to William S. Winer and Rae F. Winer. He is a WWII Veteran, serving in the Army as a Captain in the medical division. Dr. Winer was an MD., specializing in cancer treatment and cancer research. He was also a Distinguished Fellow in psychiatry. Melvin practiced medicine until the age of 85 and maintained his medical license and was active in the medical community throughout his entire life, even into his mid to late 90’s. He attended tumor board meetings regularly and was instrumental in participating in discussions and diagnosing treatments with other associating physicians.

Mel Winer had three marriages, the most recent to Bebe Rafael Winer. He was an avid horseman and expert rider for most of his life. Mel was a member of the Grass Valley Horseman’s Club and participated in the Nevada County’s Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.

Melvin Winer had deep love for the sea. While living in Southern California he owned and skippered a large sailboat named Dos Amigos, Mel and his shining vessel we just that, two best friends. He took his family and two additional crew members on extended cruises down to Baja always exploring and questing for new adventures. Melvin had a strong connection to the South Pacific and the Hawaiian Islands. He was well schooled on Captain Cook and the history of other significant explorers.

Mel was a gifted horticulturalist and was particularly interested in rare bamboo species. In fact, he created incredible bamboo grotto’s at his home on Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley.

Melvin L. Winer was an incredible lover of people. His selfless giving nature was appreciated by all who knew him. Mel was the patriarch and was the go to person for anyone needing advice or guidance on how to handle life’s situations. He made time to listen, to give, to learn from everyone he met and he loved to laugh with a great sense of humor. Mel’s ability to give love and understanding was unparalleled and his intelligence regarding medical attention to others was exemplary.

Melvin L. Winer is survived by his wife Bebe, his son’s Bill and Greg, his nephews Stanley Grossman, David and Bill Berman, his grandchildren Aja, Savannah and his great granddaughter Avana.

Mel is preceded in death by his first wife Helen Yahr Winer, his daughter Bonnie Gayle Winer, his sister’s Janet Berman and Mildred Grossman. He is preceded in death by his parents William Samuel Winer, Rae F. Winer and his cousin Marshall Levinson.

