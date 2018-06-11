Obituary of Melissa (born Melissa Jane Gregory)

Melissa (born Melissa Jane Gregory) passed away twelve days shy of her 65th birthday on May 23rd, 2018 due to cancer. She fought this terrible disease with great bravery and grace. The family is immensely grateful to the fine folks at Golden Empire for helping to make her final days as peaceful and filled with love as possible.

Melissa was born in Glendale, CA on June 4th, 1953 to Marilyn and Tom Gregory. She grew up in the Los Angeles and the Sacramento areas with her younger brother Dennis. Melissa married Ron Pearcy on June 11th, 1977. Together they enjoyed many music festivals and concerts, and raised four children. In addition to bringing up her kids with great love and dedication; Melissa also cared for many other people's children in various capacities throughout her career.

Whether running the 4H After School Program at Hennesy School, or transporting foster children to and from appointments and parent visits while working for CPS, Melissa truly cared for each child she knew. In her retirement, Melissa enjoyed traveling with her husband, attending Strawberry and Kate Wolf music festivals, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Melissa is survived by her husband Ron; and children Ronny, Angel, Ian and Adam. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and one great grandchild; as well as extended family and many dear friends. She was immensely loved.

A celebration of life will be held at her son's home for close family and friends.

No doubt Melissa has been welcomed to the next place with open arms and is currently celebrating a joyful reunion—complete with much love and music, and perhaps real flying pigs. Those left to carry on without her are heartened by this thought.

Melissa truly was "one of those who knows that life is just a leap of faith." She will be forever cherished and greatly missed—even as her memory inspires all of us to don our floursack capes and keep on jumping till the pigs fly!