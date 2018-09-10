Obituary of Melanie Marvel Ogren Whitesides

Melanie Marvel Ogren Whitesides passed away in Spokane, WA on August 29, 2018 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.

She was born January 26, 1969 in Glendale, CA to Robert and Julia Marvel.

Her family moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1972 where she attended Forest Lake Christian School and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1987.

After her marriage to Grant Ogren and the birth of their son, Kristopher Coby, they moved to Loring AFB in Maine. While living there, she earned her nursing degree. After Grant's military service, they relocated to Spokane. In 2000, she married Bret Whitesides.

She loved her career as a home health nurse, especially caring for children. In 2008 she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension and retired. Melanie loved to travel, helping those in need, and visiting with her family and friends including her five grandchildren.

Melanie was a master of crocheting and knitting, making gifts for friends and family, and items for donation. Her outgoing personality always brightened everyone's day. She will always be remembered for her happy laugh and her love of Donny Osmond.

Melanie is survived by her parents, Robert and Julia; her sister Melissa; her son Kristopher (Carly); step-children, Tyler, Briton and Aliea; grandchildren Alexis, Willow, Sofia and Wyatt; nephews Cameron, Kasey and Keegan; former husbands Grant and Bret, her extended family and countless beloved friends.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Heritage Funeral Homes in Spokane, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to PHassociation.org