Obituary of Meg Palley
April 13, 2018
Meg Palley died of natural causes Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 3 days before her 100th birthday in Santa Rosa, CA. She was born Margaret Baker Knight, on January 20, 1918 on a farm near Adrian, Michigan.
Please join us for a celebration of her life at 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City (Woolman at Sierra Friends Center) Sunday, April 22 at 12:30 pm. Lunch to follow. Directions can be found at:
