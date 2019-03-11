Obituary of Maxine Louise Crowe-Rogers

Maxine Louise Crowe-Rogers passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. She was born on February 14, 1927 in Rives, MO.

Maxine moved to Porterville, CA in 1937. After all her kids were grown, she enrolled at Sacramento City College nursing program and graduated top of her class in 1969. Maxine worked as a nurse for Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento, CA for many years before retiring.

She leaves behind her daughter Cheryl Boe; beloved brother Don (Pauline) Crowe; her Aunt Louise Hood; grandchildren Mike, Jeff, Corey, David, Shannon, Jaime, Tyrell, Sunnie and Ronnie as well as many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Audrey and Daisy Crowe; beloved husband John Rogers; and her precious sons Jimmy and Ronnie Jeffries.