obituary of Matthew David Tassone

Matthew David Tassone sadly passed away at the age of 33 on October 25th after a brief illness. Matthew leaves behind his mother and stepdad Debbie Tassone and Kevin Heaney of Mill Valley, California; father and stepmom John and Mary Tassone of Chicago Park, California.

Matt was born and raised in Nevada City where he and his brothers spent much of their time outdoors where he loved hiking, fishing and hunting. He spent the past 4 years living in Bend, Oregon where he worked as a project manager for TCS Contract and where he also spent much of his spare time outdoors. The loss will be felt by all who knew him. Matt had a heart of gold and loving smile which went so well with his beautiful blue eyes.

He is survived by his loving parents and brothers Christopher (Ashley) and Michael, his grandparents John and Sharon Tassone and Georgia and John Field, his Aunt Barbara DeHart, Uncle Rich Yocum and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his grandfather Bud Yocum and the best dog ever, his best friend, Tucker.

The family is indebted for the gracious work of the palliative care team at St. Charles Hospital and to both Hospice House in Bend, Oregon and Hospice by the Bay in Mill Valley, California. These incredible care givers provided loving care to Matthew and took care of his entire family through a very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local Hospice organization.