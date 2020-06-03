Obituary of Mary Sutow
Mary Sutow, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2020 in Grass Valley. She was born in Santa Clara County and spent most of her youth in Pescadero in San Mateo County. A graduate of San Jose State College, she became a teacher in the Menlo Park City School District. After teaching 30 years at the same school, she retired to the Sierra foothills in Grass Valley. She is predeceased by her sister Tomiko Sutow, brother George Sutow, and niece Cathy Sasaki. She is survived by her brother Shizuo Sutow, sister Ann Tsuda, sister-in-law Toshiko Sutow, three nephews (Wayne and Roy Sutow, Alan Tsuda), and two nieces (Jan Sutow and Helen Tsuda).
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User