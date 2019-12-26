Obituary of Mary Louise Roddy

Mary Louise Roddy passed away on December 10, 2019. She was 95. She was born on June 27, 1924 to Thomas and Pauline Mugford in San Diego.

During her childhood Mary and her parents lived in Alaska for a short period of time. Mary was given the name Kamursa by an Indian tribe.

During the war Mary Mugford from Allegany married Richard Rodda from Grass Valley and they lived in the bay area until they retired and moved back to Grass Valley where they lived until now. Mary and Richard worked in sales for many years, owned businesses and together enjoyed life with family and friends. Richard died in 1994.

Mary had two sons Richard and Robert and daughter in-laws Barbara and Joan and had 8 grand children,18 great grand children and 3 great great grand children.

Mary was active in the Elks Lodge for many years and also bowled until the age of 92.

She will be deeply missed by all.